Call for reduction in speed limit through Northumberland hamlet
Calls have been made for a reduction in the speed limit through a Northumberland hamlet.
Belford Parish Council has received a letter from a Middleton resident calling for the current 60mph speed limit to be lowered.
Parish councillors agreed they would take the matter to highways officers at Northumberland County Council.
However, members doubted whether the hamlet would be considered for a reduced speed limit because of its low population.
Coun Kerry Noble, speaking at the October meeting on Thursday, said: “I do sympathise with the residents but I don’t see them (the county council) bringing it down to 40mph.
“I drive along there most days and as long as you pay attention to the double white lines it’s perfectly safe.”
Councillors also said they would ask the highways department if the 30mph speed limit on the southern edge of the village along South Road could be extended.