Call for volunteers to help conservation efforts on the Northumberland coast - here's how you can help
Volunteers are being encouraged to get involved with conservation activities on the Northumberland coast.
They are being organised by Coast Care, the lottery funded initiative helping with the management and conservation of the Northumberland coastline from Berwick to Amble.
Activities this September include:
Embleton Quarry Nature Reserve - Practical Conservation task, September 4-5, 10am to 2pm. Coast Care are working in partnership with Embleton Parish Council and Embleton Quarry Steering Committee to assist in the management of this nature reserve. These task days will be focused upon vegetation management.
Craster Vegetation Management, September 10, 10am to 2pm. Join Coast Care supporting Craster Parish Council clearing vegetation along a drystone wall on a village footpath. This practical conservation activity supports Coast Care’s aim to improve access; it will also support Coast Care volunteers who will be learning drystone walling techniques to repair this wall.
Tree Survey by Bicycle, September 11, 10m to 1pm. Join Coast Care surveying trees planted by volunteers in 2018 along Ingram Lane hedgerow from Seahouses to Bamburgh. Meet at the Coast Care Volunteer Centre, Seahouses in appropriate cycling gear to cycle from Seahouses to Bamburgh and back, stopping along the route to record where trees were planted and how they are growing.
Howick Beach Clean, September 12, 11am to 1pm. Following reports of high amounts of waste being found at Howick, Coast Care have organised a beach clean to help tackle this issue.
Boulmer Wildflower Meadow, September 17, 10am to 12pm. Join Coast Care in supporting Boulmer Parish Council maintaining the wildlflower meadow by collecting wildlflower seed for storage for to sow at Boulmer and other local sites to establish, improve and maintain native wildflower meadows.
Bamburgh Castle ivy removal, September 19 and September 26, 10am to 2pm. Coast Care are continuing with ivy clearance from the whinsill ramparts outside Bamburgh Castle. Since work began ivy clearance last winter, the plant diversity has already increased, showing the positive impact this work has had.
Coast Care are also assisting the Marine Conservation Society and taking part in the Great British Beach Clean (September 20-23) at Cocklawburn and Boulmer.
If you require further information about any of the activities or would like to attend please contact info@coast-care.co.uk