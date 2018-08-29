Call for company to change route as bus gets stuck in railings

A county councillor has made a fresh call for a bus company to go back to its original route through a north Northumberland village after an incident last night.

An Arriva bus failed to negotiate the war memorial roundabout at Alnmouth and became embedded in the railings.

The bus was embedded in the railings. Picture by Andy Harris.

Concerns have been raised by residents and local councillors since the company made a change to its route in the village.

Coun Robbie Moore, whose Alnwick ward includes Alnmouth, said: “The Arriva buses used to go along the one-way system through the village, but several months ago a change was made without warning and the vast majority now only go as far as the war memorial roundabout.

“They are effectively using it to do a u-turn, which means it’s a sharp and tight turn for them.

“As well as our concerns about road safety, the change resulted in residents not getting the same level of service they previously did.

The bus was embedded in the railings. Picture by Andy Harris.

“As soon as I heard about last night’s incident this morning, I wrote an email to Arriva to ask it once again to reinstate the route along the one-way system through the village.

“Unfortunately, it’s taken an incident that could have potentially impacted on road safety to prove our point.”

A county council spokeswoman said: “We will be assessing the damage to the railings and repairs will be made as soon as possible.”