Call for action on dog fouling in Northumberland village
Concerns about the level of dog fouling in Belford have been expressed.
Parish councillors have called on dog owners to be more responsible in picking up the mess left by their pets.
Coun Julian Cunningham, who had noticed it was particularly bad around Raynham Road, said: “I think some people are just letting their dog out at night and make a mess. I know there are lots of responsible owners in this village who don’t do that.”
“It’s village-wide,” said Coun Kerry Noble.
It was agreed, as a first step, to have signs put up.
Coun Guy Renner-Thompson said: “It’s difficult in a small community because you don’t want to shop your friends and neighbours.
“The only thing you can do , if it’s the same person over and over again, is to report it on the county council website and the dog wardens will come. They have done that in Seahouses and other places.”