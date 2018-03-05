Café on the market

The Shoreline Café and Village Store business, in Craster, has been put up for sale.

The current owner and his family are looking to sell the business to concentrate on their core estate of pubs and hotels.

Christie & Co is seeking an asking price of £70,000 for a new lease, with an asking rent of £20,000 per annum.

Offering a variety of sandwiches, soups and homemade baked goods, the café/bistro is located on the ground floor with indoor seating for 35 customers and further seating for 25 customers in an enclosed decking area to the rear.

The shop is accessed from the café, but is situated in its own stand-alone area. Acting as a small convenience store, it provides items for the local community, as well as tourists.