Cadets win funding to help community crime prevention

Volunteer cadets from Northumbria Police have been awarded £250 to rollout crime prevention in the region’s communities.

The money comes from The Key, an organisation which helps young people use their determination and drive to make a difference.

Cadets work closely with local communities and attend some of the region’s major events, including the Great North Run, county shows and the Sunderland Air Show. They also get an insight into the world of policing by working with the police dogs, marine unit and local neighbourhood teams.

It is in these roles that they identified crimes that could be prevented with some small crime prevention tools.

The cadets then pitched their idea and bid for funding to The Key fund panel which granted them the money to buy a variety of crime prevention items to distribute to vulnerable members of society.

The items bought include SIMM cards; bike locks; purse bells; dummy cameras; safety chains; and padlocks.

Chief Superintendent Sarah Pitt, lead for volunteers at Northumbria Police, praised the cadets for supporting officers and making a difference to their communities. She said: “The work the cadets carry out on a weekly basis is invaluable and they are a fantastic asset to the Force. They help us protect the public, engage with communities and support us in policing important issues.”