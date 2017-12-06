Cadets launch Project Christmas

Volunteer Police Cadets will visit elderly people as they deliver Christmas gifts to residential homes and sheltered accommodation throughout the Northumbria force area.

Last month, as part of their volunteering in the community, the cadets launched Project Christmas, which will see them deliver parcels to elderly people within our communities.

The cadets asked for donations of small gifts they can wrap and pack up into shoeboxes which they will personally deliver after deciding to work with elderly people, chosen as the young people were worried they might be lonely at Christmas and wanted to give them a treat.

At the weekend, the cadets, who volunteer their own time, wrapped and packed the donated gifts ready to start delivering them this week. The cadets won’t just be delivering the parcels, but also spending time with the residents.

Sergeant Nicola MacGregor has been behind the project. She said: “I’ve been blown away by everyone’s Christmas spirit and generosity in donating gifts for the cadets to hand out, it really is amazing.

“The cadets are really good at carrying out work in the community and helping others and this year they decided they wanted to offer their support to elderly people. Over the next few weeks, they will be going into residential homes and sheltered accommodation to offer some festive cheer. Some of them will even sing some Christmas carols to really get into the festive spirit.”