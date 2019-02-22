Butcher has the cure for demand for bacon

An Amble butcher is bringing home the bacon for buyers nationwide.

RC Roland & Son has launched a new online venture, The Artisan Bacon Company, to sell its locally-cured bacon around the country.

An increased interest in its bacon lines, both smoked, dry and sweet cured, led to the introduction of a number of specialised bacons using locally-sourced ingredients like coffee ground on Holy Island, honey produced by bees in Guyzance and at Rothbury, and Amble-brewed craft beer.

The project is headed by Jeff Roland, a fourth generation butcher in the family firm, which was established in 1904.

He said: “It’s been a labour of love sourcing the correct ingredients but we’ve managed to get the best that Northumberland can offer and the result is the creation of a really great product.

“With the skills that have been handed down to me by the three previous generations of the Roland family, it really represents the true artisan aspect too. A lot of care, attention to detail and passion has gone into the creation of The Artisan Bacon Co.

“Everyone from suppliers to our customers have been very supportive, we couldn’t have asked for a more positive reaction.

“You wouldn’t find any bacons of this high quality on the shelves of any supermarket either. It has been produced by a team of people who really care and believe in what they are doing.

“At the moment, we are producing four different lines but it’ll be likely we’ll be adding another couple in the near future as some of our customers are requesting some really interesting signature bacons, both for retail and wholesale use. I’m really pleased with how it’s progressing.”

Visit https://www.artisanbacon.co.uk