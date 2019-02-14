Butcher cooks up a week of fund-raising

Cakes, donations, bike rides and a pop-up restaurant are all on the menu during a charity fund-raiser at an Alnwick butcher’s next week.

Turnbull’s, in Market Street, is cooking up a series of promotions to support HospiceCare North Northumberland with the aim of raising more than £2,000.

From Monday to Wednesday, £5 will be given to the cause for every £15 a customer spends. Then on Thursday and Friday all proceeds from a bake sale will be donated.

Three of the butchers will be taking part in an in-store sponsored bike ride on the Saturday (February 23).

Business owner Mark Turnbull said: “We are putting together a blind auction, which will include turning Turnbull’s into a pop-up restaurant, called Louis Re-visited, for the night for 12 people and a cookery class for 10 people on how to cook the perfect steak, with butcher Dan.

“It should be a lot of fun while raising money for a very worthy cause.”