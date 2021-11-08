Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service had a busy Bonfire Night.

Whilst many residents attended organised Bonfire Night displays, fire crews still had a busy night attending incidents created by a small number of irresponsible individuals.

Crews attended 60 bonfires across Northumberland, as well as other incidents including a serious road traffic collision.

Although fire crews have reported increasing amounts of abuse over the last decade, there were no serious instances of abusive or violent behaviour reported on this occasion.

Steve Kennedy, group manager for Community Risk and Response, said: “Although we have had a busy night, due to the working closely with partners such as Northumbria Police and Northumberland County Council, both on the night and on the run up to the event, the night was enjoyed safely by our residents and the fire crews.

"I’d like to pass on my thanks to those partners for their assistance and to those residents who sensibly enjoyed the occasion.”

