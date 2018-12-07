Businessman has fond memories at Ellingham Hall relaunch

Northumberland businessman Nigel Scorer took a trip down memory lane when he visited Ellingham Hall.

Nigel was one of dozens of North East business chiefs who were invited to a special relaunch of the venue as a location for corporate events, which the owners hope will further boost the business.

A director of commercial interior design firm Contents Design, Nigel said he had vivid memories of when he regularly visited the hall as a child decades ago while it stood derelict. And he was delighted to see how much things had changed when he visited.

Nigel said: “My family used to have a caravan nearby and me, my brother and cousin used to come inside and walk around. We’d also get into the roof space, which was scary when the pigeons flew out.

“We’d dare each other to go into the basement.”

He remembered that one of the scariest place to visit was the chapel, which now hosts events, including corporate events and weddings.

“There was a leak from the roof and the parquet flooring rose up in the centre. My cousin used to tell me that was the most haunted part. It looks amazing now. I recognise the house but it’s fantastic to see it become such a beautiful place and I believe it will become a destination for corporate events,” he added.

The hall was bought by entrepreneurs Aidan and Helen Ruff in 1994, and they spent a decade turning the ruin into the stunning venue it is now.

Sales and marketing manager Lynn Sanderson said the relaunch was held to drive more North East businesses to the hall for corporate events.

“Most people know us as a unique wedding venue that is different to a hotel because you hire the whole building and grounds,” she said.

“While we have hosted corporate events in the past, we haven’t focused on them. We believe that the hall will be boosted by becoming a place that North East businesses use for their events.

“For the relaunch, we used local businesses to showcase their companies too because we want Ellingham Hall to be an integral part of driving Northumberland’s economy forward in the future.”

Debbie Foster, marketing director of Newcastle-based Instore Radio, said: “It’s an amazing place. It’s a unique venue for hosting events and I’m sure it will do very well for corporate clients.”