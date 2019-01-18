Businesses on the shortlist for annual Rural Oscars

The finalists for the 2019 Countryside Alliance Awards have been announced and three north Northumberland businesses are on the North East shortlist.

The awards, also known as the Rural Oscars, are an annual celebration of rural produce, skills, enterprise and heritage.

The categories are: Local food and drink; village shop/post office; butcher; rural enterprise; and pub.

Rothbury Family Butchers is a finalist in the best butcher category, while The Bird in Bush, Elsdon, and The Cook and Barker,Newton-on-the-Moor, feature in the best pub category.

Countryside Alliance awards director Sarah Lee said: “We received a record breaking 17,000 nominations this year showing just how much the public values and supports our hard-working rural businesses.

“All of the finalists should be really proud to have gotten this far as it shows just how valued they are in their rural communities.

“The Countryside Alliance is honoured to offer a voice to rural business in this way and recognise all the hard work that is done. I look forward to getting out and visiting these fantastic businesses as judging gets under way.”

The English regional champions will be announced in May, with the grand final in June.

The overall champions will be chosen by a judging panel which includes Masterchef judge William Sitwell, Countryside Alliance CEO Tim Bonner and Borough Market founder Peter Gott.