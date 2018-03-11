Businesses invited to attend Northumberland trade event

Buyers from the hospitality, retail, accommodation and general business sectors around the region are being invited to attend a major trade event, aimed at boosting the sale of locally-made goods across the county and beyond.

Now in its fifth year, Meet the Maker, Meet the Buyer, will run alongside the Hexham Tourism Fair at Hexham Mart next Thursday.

Meet the Maker provides trade buyers and businesses in the visitor economy with a unique opportunity to explore hundreds of high-quality, local-made goods at trade prices and meet the creative talents behind them.

In previous years, around 120 makers have showcased their wares, including local food and drink producers, artists and craft makers.

They have met more than 180 buyers from coffee shops and restaurants, specialist retailers, attractions, galleries and some major high street names, as well as hotels, bed and breakfasts and self-catering providers.

With so much business and networking taking place in previous years, the event is now a firmly established part of the tourism and hospitality calendar.

Northumberland County Council is joining forces with event organiser Local Living to help support and promote the day.

Coun Cath Homer, cabinet member for culture, arts, leisure, said: “The event is part of our drive to help support local businesses.

“We want to spread the word about the fantastic, quality produce that Northumberland has to offer.

“By bringing local producers and regional buyers together to network for the day, we hope to open up new business opportunities for them and extend the appeal of Northumberland-made produce across the North East and beyond.”

As part of the event, Northumberland County Council officers will be on hand to provide details of the Produced in Northumberland scheme. This offers valuable accreditation and support for food and drink goods and services which can be verified as being 100 per cent produced in the county.