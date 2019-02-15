Win a car with Blackshaws Alnwick

The local dealer is giving one lucky person the chance to drive away in a new car with HospiceCare.

Blackshaws have kindly donated a brand new Suzuki Swift to HospiceCare North Northumberland to help raise money for the charity as well as celebrate their Centenary year.

Suzuki Swift donated by Blackshaws Alnwick

The HospiceCare raffle will provide financial support for the care of local people living with a terminal illness in their homes, as well as bereavement support - with all money from the sale of the tickets going to the charity.

Blackshaws hope to raise £20,000 from the sale of 10,000 tickets, with the announcement of the winner at a Grand Draw on the 22nd November at a charity event in Blackshaws Alnwick showroom.

William and Jill Blackshaw went on to say “During our Centenary year we’d like to give something back. For many years we have undertaken fund-raising activity in aid of HospiceCare North Northumberland and this year we hope to raise more than we’ve ever done before by donating a Suzuki Swift as a raffle prize. 100% of the ticket money will go to HospiceCare to help with the wonderful work they do caring for people in our area in times of most need.”

The Suzuki Swift they are giving away features sporty styling with distinctive front mesh grill. The lightweight body is nimble and fun to drive, while the responsive Dualjet engine offers great fuel efficiency.

Suzuki Swift donated by Blackshaws Alnwick

Inside the Swift offers a surprisingly spacious interior for a hatchback, that is able to seat 5 comfortably with plenty of headroom.

The large windscreen offers great visibility and together with the tight turning circle makes the Swift very easy to park.

Features that come as standard include Bluetooth, DAB radio, steering wheel controls, auto headlights, air conditioning, privacy glass and electric mirrors.

The two Caths from HospiceCare got the opportunity to take the car out for a day and really test out it’s potential “It was very comfortable to drive, nice to handle, with lots of legroom.”

Rebecca Taylor from HospiceCare added “We’re so delighted that Blackshaws have gifted us the car with all proceeds from the raffle coming to HospiceCare. We just want to say to everyone out there please buy a ticket and support the hospice.”

If you would like the opportunity to win the Suzuki Swift you can purchase a raffle ticket from Blackshaws Alnwick, or HospiceCare North Northumberland.