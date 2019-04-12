Udderly amazing! Cow gives birth to rare triplets

A cow has given birth to triplet calves – a rare sight in the farming world.

The three healthy calves – two female and one male – were born to mum S5 on Sunday.

Lucy Jackson with the rare triplet calves. Picture by Jane Coltman

The chances of a cow having healthy triplets is estimated at about 105,000 to one.

The Jackson family, who farm at Rugley, knew she was expecting three as she was scanned in-calf but they weren’t sure that all three would survive.

Daughter Lucy, 28, who looks after the cattle, said: “It’s very unusual to get triplets with cows.

“Sometimes you get twins but it’s very rare to get triplets.

The cow and her triplet calves. Picture by Jane Coltman

“On Sunday morning we came out and she’s had three all by herself, she didn’t need any help.

“They are all lively and very happy.”

They were sired by Rugley Reggie.

The calves are Stabiliser cattle, which have their origins in the United States.

The Jacksons have 300 Stabiliser and Angus cattle.

The Stabiliser breed is a composite made up from Angus, Simmental, Gelbvieg and Hereford.

Last week, we reported on another multiple birth – quadruplet lambs being born at Rennington.

The chances of a ewe giving birth to four offspring have been put at one in 400.