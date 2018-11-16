Two awards for firm

A North East property firm took two accolades at The Estates Gazette awards.

The commercial agency team at Bradley Hall was named the Most Active Agent in the North East and chartered surveyor Nicholas Bramwell was named Most Active Dealmaker in the North East.

Group managing director Neil Hart said: “We are enormously proud of this achievement as The EG Awards are compiled only of factual data, ensuring that they are one of the most accurate and reflective accolades in the industry. The commercial agency team, especially Nicholas, have performed exceedingly well, and we are delighted that Nicholas and the team have been given this acknowledgement, not only by us, but by external awarding bodies too.”