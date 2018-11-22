Traders gear up for Christmas shoppers

Independent shops and businesses in Alnwick are looking forward to keeping it local this Christmas.

Alnwick Markets and local retailers are joining forces next weekend for Small Business Saturday on December 1.

Craig Martin (White Swan), Tracey Sprigg (Northumberland Eats) and Lewis Denny join Carlo Biagioni and Philip Angier to launch Small Business Saturday 2018

Small Business Saturday, coincides with the first day of Alnwick’s two-day Christmas Market, and will see the launch of the popular online advent calendar supported by local businesses and offering a daily reminder of the great gifts and produce available from shops, cafés and restaurants around the town.

Carlo Biagioni, chairman of Alnwick Chamber of Trade, said: “We hope that everyone is going to show their support to Alnwick’s independent businesses on December 1 and throughout the Christmas season. Our local businesses are the life blood of a market town, and every pound spent locally stays local. They are great places to buy the local produce and unusual gifts that you won’t find in the major high street stores, and on December 1, to mark Small Business Saturday, many businesses will have special offers and promotions.

“Even big business recognises the vital contribution of your local high street with a special TV advert this year from Visa supporting the Keep it Local campaign.”

Ruby Tuesday’s Fiona Nelson-van Loon added: “Supporting your independent high street shops keeps your town vibrant and different. Small but perfectly formed, your local independent retailers offer second-to-none customer service in a warm and welcoming environment where every one of your purchases contributes to our collective local economy. Small local businesses rely on local support to thrive. ”

Jannick Genouw, of A Taste of Northumbri, said: “Local businesses are vital to the local economy and to keep our county thriving.

“If you want a personal touch or something a bit different, then shopping local is the way forward.”

Small Business Saturday is a grass-roots initiative celebrating the vital contribution independent businesses make to our communities. It helps to raise the profile of local businesses and boosts their seasonal sales.