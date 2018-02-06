Rule TV’s Britannia

Northumberland’s Wild Dog Outdoors is anticipating a great tourism season in 2018, as new TV show Britannia captures the imagination of British and overseas tourists wishing to explore Roman and Celtic history.

This is exactly the sort of subject matter that husband and wife team, Kevin and Sara Robson, and their colleague, Joseph Jackson, explore when staging their tours in Hadrian’s Wall country.

Kevin said: “We have already received inquiries from people interested in exploring what I suppose is the sub-plot to the series – the cultural divide and the different practices and beliefs that underpinned each culture.”

Tours cost between £20 and £95 per adult and can be booked online at www.wilddogoutdoors.co.uk