Rare chance to buy a piece of Northumberland history

A historic farm has been put up for sale, with an asking price of more than £2million.

Glororum Farm at Bamburgh has been in the hands of the Dryden family for more than 100 years.

Selling agent Tom Oates, from YoungsRPS, said: “This coastal strip is much sought after by farmers because the potential of the land to produce exceptional cereal yields is well proven. It must be over 15 years since a block of arable farmland of this size and quality changed hands in this part of Northumberland.”

The farm’s grassland is also highly productive and past family members George and John Dryden were well known locally for the quality of the Charolais beef cattle they produced, with their cattle regularly making top prices.

Glororum has an interesting history. Bamburgh parish records for 1768 show it to be in a hamlet named Gloweroerum, a word which comes from old English to glower o’er them or to look over them.

In 1095, the Earl of Northumberland plundered four of King William II’s ships that were returning from Norway with cargoes of timber.

The king was incensed and besieged the Earl in Bamburgh Castle, but without success.

Before leaving, he built a wooden tower on a neighbouring slope so his men could overlook the castle, and so glower o’er him and hence Glororum was named.

In 1821, John Turnbull Thompson, the first Surveyor General of New Zealand, was born at Glororum Farm House. As a child, he drew plans of the farm which can be seen in the many books written about his life.

The Dryden family bought the farm in 1910 and still keep in touch with his ancestors in New Zealand today.

Tom is predicting strong interest in the farm.

He said: “Given its potential I feel sure this sale will attract interest from farmers looking to expand their business and invest for the future.

“The location also makes the farm special, with its views over to Bamburgh, the castle and the sea.”

The sale includes 187.92 quality arable acres alongside 40.70 acres of productive grassland.