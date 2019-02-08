Plastering students strike silver for partnership deal

Plastering students are benefitting from a national partnership with one of the UK’s leading providers of manufacturing materials.

More than 30 Northumberland College students, aged between 16 to 19, are gaining real working experience in using a range of industry materials and products donated by British Gypsum.

The college is one of 70 colleges and universities who form part of the Thistle Partnership, set up by British Gypsum.

To qualify, the learning establishments need to meet various key criteria. The scheme has gold, silver and bronze categories and the students at Northumberland College have achieved silver status.

David Hancock, tutor on the diploma in plastering course, said: “We are over the moon to be working in partnership with British Gypsum. It represents all of the hard work being achieved by the students and staff at the college, and for the course to be recognised in this way is a real honour.

“The experience the students are gaining from using these materials in live projects is priceless for their development. We try to get the students involved with genuine assignments around the college and they also improve their plastering techniques by using the practice walls. These innovative skills will hopefully benefit the students in helping them achieve their career goals and impress employers when it comes to securing employment.

“Also, in September this year, we are introducing a new technical plastering diploma which will closer meet industry needs, and prepare our students to be job ready.”

David Kehoe, national technical and training representative for British Gypsum, said: “We are proud to work with Northumberland College and all of the partnership colleges by providing them with materials, educational literature and support they require, to give the plasterers of the future the best possible training.

“With the proper support and access to materials, young people can achieve great things in our industry. It’s a great achievement that Northumberland College has achieved silver status and we look forward to working closely with them throughout the year.”