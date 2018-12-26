Owners put a luxury stamp on guesthouse

A new boutique guesthouse is aiming to provide a first class service.

Bertie’s of Otterburn has opened in what was once the post office and village shop.

The Old Post Office was redeveloped by Chris and Corrinne Knight, owners of the award-winning wedding venue, Woodhill Hall, and now offers six stylish suites and boutique bedrooms.

Corrinne said: “I’ve always had a keen eye for interiors which can be seen in our sister wedding venue Woodhill Hall. Knowing there was a need for more local accommodation for guests of the venue, this was a perfect opportunity for us to create a space that is bursting with character, uniqueness and style.

“We had been looking into the potential of creating a guesthouse for some time but were looking for the perfect premises which would work with the style of accommodation we wanted.

“The Old Post Office was perfect, spacious, full of character, and the building meant we could really play with the interiors to create something truly special.”

Woodhill Hall is a Georgian country house which was listed as an independent wedding venue in 2009.

This year marked a record number of bookings for the venue and 2019 is expected to do the same.