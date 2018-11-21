Opening up international markets

Workshops are being held to help tourism businesses into the international market.

Northumberland Tourism is organising the workshops with industry experts to provide information on the international markets and how to connect with them through working with the travel trade.

Jude Leitch, director of Northumberland Tourism, said: “The benefits of working with the international markets are numerous and it will be advantageous for local businesses in our area, not only to know the benefits but also understand how to engage with these markets.

“Northumberland is already considered an unbeatable destination by the domestic market.

“I am confident that as we further develop our connections with these markets, more international visitors will share this view.”

The workshops are on Thursday, November 29, from 9am to 4pm, at Rothbury Jubilee Hall, and Tuesday, December 4, from 9am to 4pm, at the Northumberland National Park Hexham office. The fee for attendance is £20, including lunch.

Anyone interested in attending either workshop can contact Steph Tebay, project executive at Northumberland Tourism, at Steph.Tebay@northumberlandtourism.co.uk

During 2018, Northumberland Tourism has been working in partnership with the Northumberland National Park to develop the National Parks Experience Collection.

The project, which is part of the Discover England Fund, aims to increase the number of international visitors to England, by supporting local businesses to create immersive experiences which will appeal to international visitors.

To date, the project has identified that there are many provable benefits to working with the international markets for local businesses.

The workshops are aimed at helping businesses in Northumberland that aren’t involved in the project, develop and grow their business to attract international visitors and enjoy these benefits.