Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

April 10

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly primestock sale of sheep, comprising hoggs, ewes and rams. Good show forward, returns similar.

Leading hogg prices per head: Suffolk £92 South Dissington, £90 Fawdon, £89 South Dissington, £83 Todrig (twp). Greyfaced £91 Fawdon, £82.50 East Newburn, £81 Fawdon. Texel £90 Fawdon, £87, £86.50, £84.50 Elwick. North Country Cheviot £81.50 South Ord.

Leading hogg prices per kilo: North Country Cheviot 211.7p South Ord. Texel 204.7p Elwick. Suffolk 202.4p (two) Todrig.

Ewes. Strong trade again. All types wanted.

Texel £107 East Newburn, North Bellshill, £101 Todrig, £95 Elwick, £91 North Bellshill, £87 Chatton Park, £85 East Newburn. Suffolk £94 West Longridge, £93 Amerside Law, North Bellshill, £89 Fawdon. Greyfaced £77 Fawdon, £73 Amerside Law, North Bellshill, West Longridge. Easycare £67, £59 Chatton Park. North Country Cheviot £63 Fawdon, £61 Broadlaw.

Rams: Texel £125 ,£113 West Longridge.

April 9

Harrison and Hetherington held its Annual Show and Sale for the William Harvey Lindesfarne Goblet Trophy.

The show was ably judged by local supporter of Wooler Mart, Mr T Comber, who had 15 cattle in front of him battling for the title.

Taking the overall championship was Messrs Cadzow, of Inland Pasture, with a smashing Lim.x bullock. The reserve champion came from the same home.

There was an excellent display of cattle forward, with trade buoyant throughout the sale.

Topping the day’s trading was Messrs Cadzow with a thumping BB.x bullock raising £1270.

Topping the pence per kilo section were Messrs Telford, of Branton East Side, with a cracking grazing bullock at 271.6ppk.

Leading prices per head: Bullocks. Limousin £1190, £1110, £1100, £1065, £1050, £1035 Dunstain Hill, £1110, £1075, £1065, £1040, £1035 Inland Pasture, £1005 Branton East Side. £1000 South Ord, £995 Trewitt Steads, £990 Percy Farms. Luing £1015 Lanton Estates. Simmental £1020, £995, £990(x2), £975 Lanton Estates.