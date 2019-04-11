Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

April 3

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly primestock sale of sheep, comprising hoggs, ewes and rams.

Great show, all types wanted. Average 209p - SQQ 212p.

Leading hogg prices per head: Suffolk £95 Kypie. Romney £95 Springhill, Seahouses. Texel £93, £92.50, £89.50, £88 Springhill, Seahouses, £92.50 Kettleburn. Cheviot £90, £85 (four), £84, £83.50 South Ord, £82 (two) South Dissington.

Leading hogg prices per kilo: Cheviot 223.7p, 219.7p, 215.2p, 212p, 200p South Ord, 207.6p (two) South Dissington. Texel 220.2p, 200p Springhill, Seahouses.

Ewes. Great trade, average £85.

Suffolk £127 Kypie, £107, £97 Lochside, £107, £97 Springhill, Seahouses, £103, £87 Middle Ord, £99 Kettleburn, £95, £87 West Longridge. Texel £119, £117, £111, £107 Lochside. Greyfaced £79, £71 Springhill, Seahouses, £79 Greymare Farm, £77 Kettleburn, £75 West Longridge.

Rams. Texel £103 Kettleburn.