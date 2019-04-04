Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

March 26

Harrison and Hetherington held its fortnightly sale of store cattle at Wooler Mart, with a small, but quality show forward.

Topping the day’s trading was £1005 for a pen of Aberdeen Angus steers from E Carse & Son, South Ord. Pence per kilo was topped by D Harvey & Son, Shotton, with a pen of Limousin steers at 272.7p.

Leading prices per head. Steers: Aberdeen Angus £1005, £940 South Ord, £900 Shotton. Simmental £840, £835 Shotton. Limousin £780 Shotton.

Leading prices per head. Heifers: Limousin £850 South Ord. Aberdeen Angus £845 South Ord, £800 Shotton

Leading prices per kilo. Steers: Limousin 272p Shotton. Simmental 272p, 222p Shotton. Aberdeen Angus 230p, 222p Shotton, 225p South Ord.

Leading prices per kilo. Heifers: Limousin 226p South Ord, 210p Shotton. Aberdeen Angus 209p Shotton, 207p South Ord.

March 27

Harrison and Hetherington held their weekly primestock sale of sheep comprising hoggs, ewes and rams.

Good show forward. Average 202p SQQ 204p.

Leading hogg prices per head: Texel £94, £86, £82 (two) Hoppen Hall, £93, £90, £88 Elwick, £93, £92, £90, £89 Springhill, Seahouses, £82 Primside and East Newburn. Suffolk £80.50 Todrig. Greyfaced £80 East Newburn.

Leading hogg prices per kilo: Texel 221.4p, 216.9p, 216.5p Springhill, Seahouses, 216.3p, 206.9p, 200p Elwick, 207.8p, 202.5p, 193.8p, 190.7p Hoppen Hall. Hill Cheviot 189.5p Thompsons Walls.

Ewes, more forward, increased returns.

Beltex £133, £99 Lilburn Estates (Roseden). Texel £119, £111 East Newburn, £103, £97 Primside, £88 Mid Edrom. Suffolk £118 Primside, £85 Mid Edrom. Easy Care £72, £71, £69, £61 Dowlaw. Blackfaced £67, £66, £64 Blakehope, £64 East Newburn. Greyfaced £63 Primside.