Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

March 25

North East Livestock Sales sold 94 store cattle.

All classes slightly dearer than the previous sale, with good runs of young cattle forward.

Calves: Lim steers 1060, 940 South Barlow, 1000 Norwoods, 920, 890 Park Farm, 975, 940, 920 Glanton Town. Angus steers 890, 750, 710 Rayheugh, 800, 735 South Barlow, 735 Duncombe Moor. Short Horn steer 700 Rayheugh. Lim heifers 840, 780 Park Farm, 800 South Barlow.

Cattle: Mont x steers 1000, 870 White House Folly. MRI steers 1000, 840 White House Folly. Angus Heifers 1030, 970 Twizell.