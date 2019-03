Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

March 20

Harrison & Hetherington held its weekly primestock sale of sheep comprising hoggs, ewes and rams.

Leading hogg prices per head: Greyfaced £86 Wrangham, £77.50, £73 Fawdon Farms. Suffolk £84.50 Barmoor Red House, £83.50 Craigs House, £82.50 Fawdon Farms. Texel £84.50, £84 Craigs House, £79.50 Wandon. Hill Cheviot £82 Fawdon Farms. Blackfaced £75 Fawdon Farms.

Leading hogg prices per kilo: Texel 197.6p, 181.7p Craigs House, 192.4p, 187.7p Fawdon Farms, 187.5p, 187.1p Wandon, 181.9p, 181p Barmoor Red House. Hill Cheviot 190.7p Fawdon Farms. Greyfaced 189.6p, Fawdon Farms. Suffolk 187.8p Barmoor Red House, 187.2p Fawdon Farms. Blackfaced 170.5p Fawdon Farms.

Ewes: Texel £121, £111 East Newburn, £121 Greenhead, Reston, £117, £115, £97 Wandon. Suffolk £111 Greenhead, Reston, £107, £89 Hagdon, £103 Wandon, £95 Fawdon Farms, £95 East Newburn, £84.50, £75 Barmoor Red House. Bluefaced Leicester £89 East Newburn. Charolais £83 Wandon. Hill Cheviot £81.50 Biddlestone Home Farm. Greyfaced £77 Barmoor Red House and Wandon. Blackfaced £71 East Newburn, £65 Fawdon Farms, £63.50 Wrangham.