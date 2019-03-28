Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

March 14

North East Livestock Sales sold 47 prime cattle, including 13 cows and 1,110 sheep, comprising 850 hoggs and 260 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle: More commercials forward with butchers’ in-spec sorts in short supply. Overweights still hard to cash.

Lim hfrs 225p, 220p Herds House, 222p Make Me Rich. Angus hfrs 206p Tritlington. Lim strs 218p Howick Scar. Lim hfrs 1260 Make Me Rich, Herds House. Angus 1250 Tritlington. Lim strs 1260 Elyhaugh, Chibburn.

Cows: All classes nicely cashed to average 125p.

B Blue 1223 (169p) Twizell. Char 1020 (130p) Rosebrough. Limousin 990, 950 (2) (125p, 121p, 119p) Chibburn, 892 (118p) Make Me Rich.

Hoggs: A mixed quality show, being a touch dearer to a sale overall average of £87.50.

The sale was topped by a pen of Beltex from TW Dinning & Son, Watch Currock £114 (43 kg), also top per kilo 276p (39 k) £107.50 JR Walton, Grangemoor.

Beltex 112, 108.50, 107.50, 105.50, 104.50 Grangemoor, 107, 101, 98 Bygate. Texels 108, 98, 97.50 Elsdon Burn, 103, 100 Newbigging Farms, 99.50 Newham Hagg, 97 Angerton Broomhouse. Cheviot 94 East Ditchburn, 90.50 Earsdon East, 89.50 Ferneybeds. Suffolks 96.50 Newham Hall, 95.50 Berryhill, 94 Brandon.

Beltex 276p, 267p, 265p, 264p, 261p, 249p Grangemoor, 226p Broom House, 222p The Fawns. Texels 231p Newham Hagg, 224p Ferneybeds, 223p Quarry House, 221p Hepscott Manor.

Ewes: A smaller show with more blackface forward, all classes much dearer.

Texels 146 Embleton Steads, 130 Newham Hagg, 102 White House Folly, 102 Watch Currock, Berryhill, 96 Unthank. Suffolks 110 Redsteads, 103 Burnhouse. Half Bred 95 Berryhill. Mules 83 Garden House, 80, 75 Trewick, 80 Burnhouse, 78 Newham Buildings, 73 Watch Currock. Black Face 71 Edlingham Demesne, 70, 61 Grindon Hill, 65 Newham Buildings, 62 Unthank, Newham Hagg.