Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

March 6

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly primestock sale of sheep comprising hoggs, ewes and rams.

Leading hogg prices per head. Texel £98 Broadlaw, £83.50 Greystones. Zwartble £87.50, £85.50 Greystones. Bluefaced Leicester £83.50 Broadlaw.

Leading hogg prices per kilo. North Country Cheviot 189p South Dissington.

Ewes, good show, increased returns.

Texel £109, £95 Blakehope, £109 Broadlaw, £101 Lochside, £83 Shotton. Bluefaced Leicester £95 Broadlaw.

Suffolk £89 Lochside. Greyfaced £80, £69 (two) Shotton, £78 Greystones. Blackfaced £70, £66 Blakehope, £59 Edlingham Demesne, £49 Biddlestone Town Foot. North Country Cheviot £43 (two) Biddlestone Town Foot.

Rams: Suffolk £87 Edlingham Demesne. North Country Cheviot £81 Edlingham Demesne.