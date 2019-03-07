Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

February 26

Harrison and Hetherington held its fortnightly sale of 82 store cattle.

The day’s trading topped at £1030 (twice) for Aberdeen Angus Steers from E Carse & Son, South Ord. Topping the pence per kilo was the same home at 243.7p per kilo for a pen of Aberdeen Angus steers.

Steers averaged 214.34p, heifers 206.46p

Leading prices per head. Steers: Aberdeen Angus £1030 (two), £995 (2), £985 (two), £970 South Ord. Limousin £1000, £975, £935, £900, £890 Branton Eastside, £850 Shotton. Simmental £780 Hillcrest.

Leading prices per head. Heifers: Simmental £930 Hillcrest Livestock. Limousin £890, £800 Branton Eastside. Aberdeen Angus £780 Hillcrest Livestock, £740 Milfield Demesne.

Leading prices per kilo. Steers: Aberdeen Angus 243p, 228p, 225p South Ord, 234p Shotton, 229p, 221p Milfield Demesne. Limousin 237p, 217p Shotton, 231p, 217p Branton Eastside, 208p Shotton.

Leading prices per kilo. Heifers: Limousin 219p (two), 216p, 211p Branton Eastside. Aberdeen Angus 207p Shotton, 200p Hillcrest.

Livestock. Simmental 184p Hillcrest Livestock.

February 27

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly Primestock sale of sheep comprising hoggs, ewes and rams.

More hoggs forward, similar trade. SQQ 190p.

Leading prices per head: Suffolk £103.50, £93.50 Kypie, £93 Auchencrow Mains, £88, £87 Craigs House, £84 Todrig. Texel £100, £95, £94, £86 Newstead, £99 Blackadder Mains, £98.50 Auchencrow Mains, £98 Craigs House, £96 Biddlestone Home Farm, £94, £90 Wandon, £94 South Dissington, £92, £88 Primside, £90.50 Shepherds Cottage, £88.50 Whittingham Lane, £88 Fawdon Farms. Hill Cheviot £80 Biddlestone Home Farm.

Leading Hogg Prices per kilo: Texel: 230.8p, 213.6p Wandon, 229.3p, 215p South Dissington, 228.6p Biddlestone Home Farm, 216.5p Primside, 213p Craigs House, 207.1p Fawdon Farms. Suffolk: 195.3p, 186.6p Todrig, 186p Biddlestone Home Farm. Hill Cheviot: 189.7p South Dissington. Ewes, similar show forward, trade in line. Ewes: Texel: £119, £95 Reavley Greens, £103 Primside, £89 Newstead, £83 Fawdon Farms. Suffolk: £99, £83 Fawdon Farms, £95 Primside, £95 Newstead, £84 Reavley Greens. Greyfaced: £70 Fawdon Farms, £70, £68 Shotton, £69 Shawdon Woodhouse, £67 Reavley Greens. Blackfaced: £64, £57 Fawdon Farms, £59 Alnham, £49 Reavley Greens.