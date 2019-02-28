Northumberland Livestock

Wooler
February 20
At Wooler Harrison & Hetherington held its weekly primestock sale of sheep comprising hoggs and ewes.
A small show forward, trade in line. Average 184p.
Leading hogg prices per head: Beltex £86.50 Wellhouse, £74.50 Lilburn, North Country. Cheviot £82 Lilburn, Todrig, £76.50 Todrig (2). Suffolk £76.50 Todrig. North Country Cheviot £72 South Ord.
Leading hogg prices per kilo: Beltex 206.9p Lilburn, 192.2p Wellhouse. North Country Cheviot 189.5p South Ord. Texel 189.5p Lilburn, 186.8p Mid Edrom, 186.4p Lilburn, Todrig.
Ewes. Another strong trade for ewes.
Ewes: Beltex £109 Castle Hills, £83 Wellhouse. Texel £99 Wellhouse, £85 Mid Edrom (2), £83 Wellhouse. Suffolk £91 Castle Hills, £81 Mid Edrom. Half Bred £85 Mid Edrom.
Greyfaced £78 Shotton, £69, £68 West Longridge, £67 Cheviot View, £65 Chatton Park. Easycare £65 Chatton Park. North Country Cheviot £65 Ingram. Blackfaced £57 Ingram, £41 Walterstead.
Rams: Texel £99 Ingram, West Longridge, £97 Wellhouse.