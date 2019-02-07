Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

January 24

North East Livestock Sales sold 51 prime cattle and cows and 1,959 sheep, comprising 1,303 hoggs and 656 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle: Butchers’ sorts in very short supply, with more native breeds on show.

Lim hfrs 226p Nesbit, 210p Elyhaugh. Lim strs 208p East Coldside, 204p Chibburn. Angus strs 200p (two) East Fleetham, 200p Chibburn, Stamford and Burnhouse.

Angus strs 1412 Chibburn, 1320 (two) East Fleetham. Lim strs 1326 Chibburn, 1301 East Coldside. Angus hfrs 1431 Craster Heugh. Lim hfrs 1327 Elyhaugh.

Cows: A similar trade on the week to return an overall average of 123p.

B Blue 1154 (125p) Annstead, 925 Chibburn. Simmental 1000 (120p) Fenham Hill. Limousin 984, 970 (121p, 120p) Chibburn. Devon 978, 971, 890 (158p, 144p, 130p) Stamford.

Hoggs: All classes very dear to return an overall average of £94. Overall 200p. SQQ 217p.

Texel tups 115 Warton. Texels 111, 109 Fenham Hill, 109, 108.50, 108 Linden Hill Head, 108, 104 Hepscott Manor, 108, 107.50 Corneyside, Howick Estate, 105, 104.50 Brandon.

Suffolks 110, 108, 106, 105 Brandon, 105 Newham Hall, Warton, Whittle, 104 Rugley. Zwarble 111, 107 Gatherick. Beltex 109, 104 Haas Side, 109, 103 South Bellshill, 106.50 Watch Currock, 106 East Ditchburn, 103.50 Quarry House.

Beltex 282p, 273p, 268p, 255p Haas Side, 272p Keepwick, 262p Great Tosson, 255p Howick Scar, 252p Quarry House, 249p, 248p South Bellshill, 248p Watch Currock. Texels 263p Tosson Tower, 257p, 247p, 242p Linden Hill Head, 249p South Bellshill, 242p Whittle, 239p Corneyside, West Grange, 237p Ferneybeds.

January 28

North East Livestock Sales had forward 54 store cattle and 348 store hoggs.

Sheep: All classes well sold in front of a strong ring of buyers.

Texels 82.50, 73 Hagdon Moor, 78.50, 76 North End, 78.50, 73 Angerton Broomhouse. Beltex x 83, 80.50 Angerton Broomhouse. Charollais 78 Blagdon Burn.

Suffolk 83.50, 74.50 Old Felton, 77 Hagdon Moor. Vendeen 73.50, 72.50 Shipley Hill. Cheviot 74, 66.50 Linbrig, 70, 69 Blossom Plantation. Black Face 47 Blagdon Burn.

Cattle: Older Cattle. Lim strs 1165, 1080 Widdrington, 1080, 980 Dene House. Angus strs 1190 Widdrington, 1050, 1035 South Lyham. Lim hfrs 990, 970 Widdrington, 930, 900 (two) Dene House. Angus hfr 950 Hazon House.

Calves: Lim strs 1055, 820 Widdrington. Angus strs 1045 South Lyham. Angus hfrs 800 Angerton Broomhouse. BB hfrs 740, 685 Angerton Broomhouse. Lim hfrs 965, 940 Widdrington, 660, 640 Hazon House.