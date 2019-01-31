Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

January 16

Harrison & Hetherington held its weekly Primestock sale of sheep comprising of hoggs, ewes and rams.

Quality hoggs still in demand.

Leading hogg prices per head: Texel £102 Mayfield, £97, £89, £87 Springhill, Seahouses, £95 East Newburn, £95, £92, £88.50 West Longridge, £90 Lilburn Estates. Suffolk £94 Mayfield. Beltex £94, £92, £90, £87, £85 Lilburn Estates. Southdown £89 Gatherick. Halfbred £87.50 Springhill, Seahouses. Zwartble £85 Gatherick, £81 Greystones. Blackfaced £84 East Newburn.

Leading hogg prices per kilo: Beltex 235p. 219p, 214.8p, 204.5p, 192.9p Lilburn Estates, 221.9p Auchencrow Mains. Texel 228.9p, 197.5p East Newburn, 226.2p, 221.7p West Longridge, 225p, 215p (2), 206p Lilburn Estates, 220.5p Springhill, Seahouses, 197.7p Biddlestone Home Farm. Charolais 198.6p Auchencrow Mains.

Ewes. Trade similar on the week.

Ewes: Texel £131, £87 Gatherick, £97, £89 The Villa, Bowsden, £91 Primside, £91 Greystones, £89 Todrig, £87 Elwick. Charolais £107 Gatherick. Suffolk £95 The Villa, Bowsden, £91, £87, Springhill, Seahouses, £87 Primside, £83 Todrig.

Zwartble £89 Gatherick. Greyfaced £73 Springhill, Seahouses, £71 Auchencrow Mains, £69 West Longridge, £69 Goswick, £67 Barmoor Red House, £67 Primside.

Jacob £63 North Sharperton. Southdown £63 Gatherick. Blackfaced £49 East Newburn.

Rams: Texel £89 Auchencrow Mains, £87 North Sharperton, £87 Greystones.