Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

January 17

North East Livestock Sales sold 55 prime cattle and cows and 1,958 sheep, comprising 1,441 hoggs and 517 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle: More commercials forward, but all nicely away. Overall average 200p.

Lim hfrs 229p Widdrington, 220p, 216p Blagdon Burn. BB hfrs 228p, 224p Herds House. Angus strs 206p, 205p Hall Farm, 204p (two) East Fleetham.

Bulls 196p, 195p Herds House.

Angus strs 1490, 1485, 1440 East Fleetham, 1414 Hall Farm, 1400 Sharperton Edge. Lim strs 1335 Widdrington. Angus hfrs 1328 Sharperton Edge. Lim hfrs 1310 Widdrington, 1295 Blagdon Burn, 1286 Craster.

Cows: All classes good to sell.

BB 960, 928, 925 (121p, 118p, 116p) Annstead, 832 (110p) Newton Greens. Devon 815 (111p) Newton Greens. Aged short horn bull 1160 (107p) North Swinhoe.

Hoggs: Handy weights a great trade, heavies a bit cheaper. Overall average 197.5p, SQQ 213p, £89.

Texel tup hoggs 115 Brinkburn Newhouses.

The sale was topped at 108.50 (41kg) for a great pen of Beltex from Keepwick.

Beltex 105, 103.50 South Bellshill, 105, 100 Watch Currock, 105, 103, 102.50, 102 Keepwick, 103.50, 100.50, 100 Old Deanham. Texels 104 Watch Currock, 103 Brinkburn Newhouses, 100 Keepwick, 99.50 Birchwood Hall, 97.50 Town Farm, Howick Estate. Chev 100 Humble Heugh. Suffolks 97.50 Berryhill, 97 Doxford, 95.50, 95 Brandon, 95 High Learchild.

Beltex 265p, 255p, 251p, 244p Keepwick, 259p Old Deanham, 235p, 227p South Bellshill, 234p, 229p Loanend, 234p Lilburn Estate, 233p Watch Currock. Texels 232p Tosson Glebe, 228p Tritlington, 227p Howick Estate.

Ewes: Most classes a similar trade, fatter types a touch cheaper. Overall average £68.

Pure texels 159, 115, 113 Brinkburn Newhouses, 140 Annstead, 120 East Town Farm, 120, 114 Swarland Old Hall. Commercial texels 112 Swarland Old Hall, 111, 110 Annstead.

Beltex 128, 111 Annstead, 96 Doxford. Suffolk 95 South Bellshill, 94 Great Ryle, 93, 88 Blagdon Burn, 92 East Coldside, 89 Edlingham Demesne. Halfbred 82, 80 Brandon. Mules 60 Newton Greens, Swinhoe South, 58 Howick Estate. Blackface 64, 51 Craster Heugh, 53 Pigdon, 50 Blagdon Burn. Cheviots 66 Great Ryle.

Tex rams 120 Swinhoe South, 118 White House Folly, 115 Brinkburn Newhouses, Annstead. Suff rams 118 Swinhoe South. Romney rams 118, 104 White House Folly. Chev rams 114 Reavley.