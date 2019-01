Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

January 15

At the first season sale of store cattle Harrison and Hetherington had a smallish, strong show forward. All met unprecedented demand to leave vendors delighted.

Leading prices per head. Steers: Aberdeen Angus £1095 Biddlestone Home Farm, £1020, £1010 Milfield Demesne. Heifers: Aberdeen Angus £1250, £1085 Wandon, £1055 Biddlestone Home Farm. Limousin £1055 Biddlestone Home Farm. Hereford £1020 Biddlestone Home Farm.

Leading prices per kilo. Steers: Aberdeen Angus 210.4p, 204.9p Milfield Demesne.

Heifers Limousin: 210p (two) Biddlestone Home Farm.