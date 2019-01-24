Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

January 10

North East Livestock Sales sold 61 prime cattle and cows and 2,202 sheep, comprising 1,445 hoggs, 711 cast ewes and 46 rams.

Cattle: Lim hfrs 238p Swarland Old Hall, 230p, 219p Blagdon Burn, 220p, 219p Chibburn, 215p Fowberry Moor, 214p Stamford. BB hfrs 220p, 218p Herds House, 215p, 213p Nesbit. Angus strs 207p, 205p East Fleetham. Lim strs 205p Fowberry Moor, Chibburn. Sim bulls 200p Herds House.

Angus hfrs 1466 Craster Heugh, 1394 Low Hall. Lim hfrs 1404 Swarland Old Hall, 1323, 1311 Chibburn, 1307 Nesbit. Sim hfrs 1292 Pacific. Angus strs 1440 Sharperton Edge, 1419, 1407, 1362 East Fleetham. Lim strs 1337, 1308 Chibburn.

Cows: A small, but quality show.

Limousin 1338, 1147 (140p, 130p) Swarland Old Hall. B Blue 972 (116p) Chibburn. Simmental 915 (116p) Chibburn.

Hoggs: Overall average 202p and £92.40. SQQ 214p.

Texel tup hoggs 116, 114, 111 Craster, 106, 104.50 Thrunton. Beltex tup hoggs 115 Low Espley. Leics tup hoggs 104, 102 Halterburn. Texel 113 Intake, 104.50 Wallhouses, 103 Craster, 102.50, 100 Linden Hill Head, 101 Tritlington, 100 Stonecroft, Howick Estates. Suffolks 109.50 Berryhill, 107, 106, 101.50 Newham Hall, 101, 100 Thrunton. Beltex 104 Haas Side, 104, 102 Espley, 102, 100 Keepwick, 100 Pasture House, Howick Scar.

Beltex 272p, 255p, 249p, 247p, 244p Keepwick, 248p Haas Side, 244p Howick Scar, 239p Tritlington, 236p, 235p, 232p Low Espley, 232p Pasture House. Texels 241p, 238p Keepwick, 237p Intake, 233p South Bellshill, 231p Follions, 230p Norwoods, 227p Tosson Tower.

Ewes: A decent show, but with less weight and quality forward. Slightly easier, returning an average of £66. A large show of rams averaged £97.

Texel rams 120 Little Bavington, 115, 102 Thrunton, 115 East Fleetham, 110 Dykehead. Beltex rams 116, 112 Keepwick, 90 Little Bavington. Oxford rams 112 East Fleetham.

Beltex ewes 150, 118, 111 Annstead, 104 Dyke Head, 100 Bygate, Lilburn Estates, Hemelspeth. Texels 148, 135, 118 Annstead, 112 Hoprig, 108 Warton, 102, 99 East Fleetham. Suff 96 Widdrington, 93 Warton, 93, 92 Hoprig, 91 Alnham, 90 Thrunton. Leics 88 Halterburn. Chev/Mule 88 Hoprig. Mules 70 East House, 65 West Hall, Wheldon. Black Face 51 Dyke Head, 49 Craster, 46 Blagdon Burn. Swale 45 Donkin Rigg, Haugh Head.

January 14

North East Livestock Sales had 97 store cattle and 302 store hoggs.

Cattle: All cattle sold well, especially forward sorts.

Lim strs 1215 (two), 1120 The Lee. Char strs 1200 Howick Seahouses. Angus strs 1060 Village Farm. Lim hfrs 1100, 990 Howick Seahouses.

Calves: Lim strs 1040, 1025, 1010 The Lee, 990 Broom House, 850, 800 Houndalee. Angus strs 860 Broom House. B Blue strs 1010 Low Town, 900 Houndalee. Char hfrs 945 Low Town. Lim hfrs 890, 860 The Lee, 800 Houndalee. B Blue hfrs 800 Low Town.

Hoggs: Texels 79.50, 71 Shipley Hill, 75, 73 Blossom Plantation, 75, 72.50 Charlton Mires. Suff 81, 74 Old Felton. Chev/Mules 76 Linbrig. Cheviots 73, 69 Linbrig. Vendeen 72 Shipley Hill. Charollais 71.50 South Lodge. Jacob 49 Belsay Barns.