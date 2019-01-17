Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

January 9

Harrison & Hetherington held its weekly Primestock sale of sheep, comprising hoggs, ewes and rams.

Great show of hoggs forward to average 195.4p SQQ 198.1p

Topping the sale was a heavy Texel hogg from Low Middleton (R McDonald) £108. Top pence per kilo were Beltex hoggs from Chillingham Home Farm 250p.

Leading hogg prices per head: Texel £108 Low Middleton (R McDonald), £99.50, £92.50, £92, £89 East Newburn, £96, £89 Auchencrow Mains, £92 Shipley Smallburn, £91 (two) Low Middleton, £90 (two2), £89.50, £88 Elwick, £89 Fawdon Farms. Suffolk £97, £91 Low Middleton, £92 Brandon White House, £91 Fawdon Farms. North Country Cheviot £93, £87, £82 Biddlestone Home Farm. Greyfaced £92 Fawdon Farms, £86.50 East Newburn. Beltex £90 Chillingham Home Farm, £87.50, £82 Auchencrow Mains. Blackfaced £86 East Newburn.

Leading hogg prices per kilo: Beltex 250p Chillingham Home Farm, 210.3p, 208.3p, 202.7p Auchencrow Mains. Texel 231.4p , 197.8p, 196.8p East Newburn, 225.3p, 223.3p Auchencrow Mains, 204.5p, 201.1p Elwick, 202.7p Greenhead, Reston, 200p, 195.1p Shipley Smallburn. North Country Cheviot 202.3p, 200p Biddlestone Home Farm. Suffolk 196.3p Auchencrow Mains.

Ewes in high demand, big ewes selling to high rates. Topped at £135 for Pure Suffolk ewes from Kypie.

Ewes: Suffolk £135, £129 Kypie, £127 Lochside, £111 Edlingham Newtown, £109 Greenhead, Reston, £101, £100 Fawdon Farms, £97 Low Middleton, £93 Chillingham Home Farm, £93 Wandon. Texel £131, £115 Edlingham Newtown, £125 Greenhead, Reston.

£121 Lochside, £97 Primside, £91 Wandon.