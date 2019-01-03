Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

December 19

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly Primestock sale of sheep, comprising of lambs and ewes.

Superb show forward, met by a great trade, 192.5p SQQ 198.8p.

Leading lamb prices per head: Beltex £100, £90, £86 East Newburn. Suffolk £95, £90, £84 Biddlestone Home Farm.

Texel £94, £86 (two), £84 Biddlestone Home Farm, £94 Biddlestone Home Farm (B Dixon), £90, £87 (two) Springhill, Seahouses, £85.50, £82 Black Heddon, £85 (two), £83 (two), £82 Lilburn Estates.

Leading lamb prices per kilo: Texel 215.6p, 210.3p, 202.4p, 200p Lilburn Estates, 214.3p, 207.1p (2) Springhill, Seahouses, 207.6p, 200p Black Heddon. Beltex: 209.8p East Newburn.

Ewes, returns similar on the week.

Texel £90, £73 Elwick. Beltex £90 (two), £83 Chillingham Home Farm. North Country Cheviot £55 Chillingham Home Farm.

Rams: Texel £130, £95 (two) Springhill, Berwick.