Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

November 29

North East Livestock Sales sold 59 prime cattle and cast cows and 2,276 sheep, comprising 1,259 lambs and 1,017 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle. A plainer show forward, a touch easier on the week.

Lim hfrs 234p, 227p, 226p Low Hall, 220p, 217p Make Me Rich, 218p, 215p Chibburn. Lim hfrs 1334, 1266, 1262 Low Hall, 1300, 1282 Chibburn.

Lim strs 1405, 1370 Chibburn, 1358 Elyhaugh. Here strs 1336 Chibburn.

Cows: Angus 953 Startup. Char 885 (120p) Dunstan Hill.

Aged Bull 1029 (105p) Burton.

Lambs. Quality in short supply, but all classes again a touch dearer. Sale overall average 179p, SQQ 189p.

Texel 96.50 South Carter Moor, 95 New Shoreston, 94, 93, 90, 89.50 Howick Estate, 90 Eslington Hill, Bygate, 89.50 Thrunton, 89 Grange House, Rugley, Little Bavington.

Beltex 96, 92, 90 Matfen Estate, 92.50 Tritlington Hall, 92 Low Town, 91.50, 91 Howick Scar, 91 Oakdene Grange, Pigdon, 89.50 Redsteads, Little Bavington, 89 Watch Currock.

Suffolk 89.50 Blagdon Burn, 88.50 Thrunton.

Beltex 228p, 213p (2) Oakdene Grange, 226p Tritlington Hall, 225p South Bellshill, 221p High Learchild, 220p, 214p, 210p, 209p Matfen Estate, 219p Low Town, 218p Howick Scar, 213p Little Bavington, 212p, 211p Watch Currock.

Texels 211p Grange House, 210p Norwoods, 207p Tritlington Hall.

Ewes. More about with the weather changing, meeting a similar trade on the week. Overall average £59.

Texels 133, 104, 95 Bygate, 102 Tuthill, 100 (2) Elilaw, 100, 97 Fenham Hill, 95 Preston Mains, 94 Milbourne Town.

Suffolk 110 Elilaw, 100, 96 Fenham Hill, 96 Warton, 93 Ingoe Low Hall, Newham Hall, 91 Haredene, 90 Widdrington, 89 Angerton Broomehouse, Bygate.

Half Bred 87 Nesbit, 81 Warton. Chev/Mule 80, 72 Swinhoe North. Cheviot 78 Preston Mains, 72 Edlingham Demesne.

Mule 69 East Newham, 60 Edlingham Demesne, West Grange, Bygate, Elilaw. BF 45 East Newham, 44 Edlingham Demesne, 44, 38 Lough House. Swale 36 Hedgeley Farms.

Texel rams 130 Swinhoe North, 119 Blagdon Burn, 108 Bygate.