Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

November 22

North East Livestock Sales sold 51 prime cattle and cast cows and 2148 sheep comprising 1476 lambs and 672 cast ewes and rams.

Cattle

All cattle selling well.

Sale topped with a yearling Lim Steer 242p (1341) Swarland Old Hall, selling to R Turnbull & Sons, Alnwick.

Lim strs 236p, 228p Elyhaugh, 223p, 212p Blagdon Burn, 212p Hazon. Lim hfrs 234p, 212p Nesbit, 218p, 217p, 214p Hazon, 212p Preston Mains. Angus hfrs 212p Stamford.

Lim strs 1506, 1377 Elyhaugh, 1474, 1381 Fenham Hill, 1352 Blagdon Burn. Lim hfrs 1373 Swarland Old Hall, 1295 Nesbit. Angus hfrs 1327 Hazon.

Cows

Shorthorn 826 West Farm, 817 (126p) South Bellshill.

Lambs

With numbers tightening and more clientele around the ring, all classes dearer to average 180p overall and a strong SQQ of 191.2p.

Sale topped with an outstanding Beltex £122 (44Kg) from John Guiry, Glanton Town to Vivers Scotlamb.

Beltex 105 (two), 100, 95, 94 Chevington Moor, 102, 93 Howick Scar, 99, 96.50, 96, 92.50, 92 Glanton Town, 96 Swarland Old Hall, 95, 94.50 Matfen Estate. Texels 104, 95, 91, 90 Howick Estate, 99, 95 East Trewick, 98 Pigdon, 96.50, 95 Ulgham Fence, 93.50, 93, 92 South Bellshill, 92.50 South Carter Moor, 91 Matfen Estate, 90 East Ditchburn.

Beltex 277p, 240p, 225p, 224p, 220p Glanton Town, 246p Swarland Old Hall, 245p South Bellshill, 239p, 233p, 224p Chevington Moor, 238p, 236p Matfen Estate, 232p, 216p Grange House, 227p, 221p Howick Scar. Texels 232p, 212p Howick Estate, 219p Ulgham Fence, 217p South Bellshill, Low Town, 216p, 215p East Trewick.

Ewes

All classes dearer.

Overall average £61.

Texels 107 East Trewick, 106 East Newham, 100 Herds House, South Bellshill, 99 South Carter Moor. Suffolks 106 Branton Eastside, 103 South Lyham, 98 Howick Estate, 97 Make Me Rich, Rosebrough, 94 South Bellshill. Char 94 Burnhouse, 92 Tosson Tower.

Mules 78 East Newham, 70 Burnhouse, 67 Branton Eastside, 66 South Lyham. BF 52 Branton Eastside, 49 Preston Mains, 44 Routin Lynn, 42 Birtley Shields. Chev/Mule 98, 85 West Bolton.

Half Bred 90 Widdrington.

Suffolk rams 122 South Bellshill, 120 Herds House.

Texel rams 120 Herds House. Romney rams 98 Park Farm.