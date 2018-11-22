Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

November 14

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly primestock sale of sheep comprising prime lambs, ewes and rams. Another smart show of lambs achieved another strong trade. Average 178p SQQ 186p.

Leading lamb prices per head: Beltex £104, £80 Wandon, £80 (three) Chillingham Home Farm. Texel £84 Lilburn Estates, £83 South Charlton, £82 Black Heddon, £81, £80 Springhill, Seahouses, £80 East Newburn, £80 Shipley Smallburn, £80 West Longridge, £80 Elwick, £80 (three) Biddlestone Home Farm, £80 Shotton.

Leading lamb prices per kilo: Beltex 260p Wandon, 216.2p, 200p Chillingham Home Farm. Texel 218.2p, 203.8p, 191.4p Lilburn Estates, 197.6p South Charlton, 195.1p, 190.5p (two) Biddlestone Home Farm, 194.4p Newstead, 190.6p, 190.5p Springhill, Seahouses, 190.5p, 185.9p Shotton, 190.5p East Newburn, 187p Todrig, 186p Elwick.

Ewes, a mixed show forward.

Texel £87 Shipley Smallburn, £83, £73 Cresswell Farms, £77 Elwick. Suffolk £77 Cresswell Farms, £75 Charlton Mires, £75 Mayfield, £75 Chillingham Home Farm. Beltex £73 Chillingham Home Farm. Greyfaced £63 Mayfield, £61 Kentstone Farms. North Country Cheviot £40 Chillingham Home Farm. Blackfaced £29 Edlingham Demesne, £28 (two) West Longridge.