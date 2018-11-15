Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

November 7

November Harrison and Hetherington held their weekly primestock sale of sheep comprising of Prime Lambs, Ewes and Rams.

Superb show forward, quality in demand, SQQ 191p.

Leading Lamb prices per head: Beltex: £87.50, £81.50 Wandon, £82, £81 Lilburn Estates. Texel: £86 Hoppen Hall, £85, £82 (two), £80 Black Heddon, £84 Doune Brae, £83.50 East Newburn, £83 Berryhill, £82 Wandon, £81.50, £81, £80 Springhill, Seahouses, £81 West Longridge Suffolk: £83 (two) Berryhill.

Leading Lamb prices per kilo: Texel: 215p Hoppen Hall, 201.2p East Newburn, 200p (two), 190.2p Black Heddon, 197.6p, 190.5p, 189.5p Springhill, Seahouses, 195p Village Farm, Seahouses. Beltex: 205.9p Wandon, 203.8p, 197.6p, 195.2p, 189.9p Lilburn Estates, 197.5p Hoppen Hall, 191.2p Yetlington Lane. Millennium Bleu: 180p Islay Hill.

Ewes similar, more numbers forward.

Texel: £109 Edlingham Newtown, £89 Primside, £83 Bellstruther, £79 Yetlington Lane, £77 The Fleurs. Suffolk: £89, £87 Kettleburn, £88 Edlingham Newtown. Millennium Bleu: £89 Islay Hill. Bluefaced Leicester: £77 (two) Edlingham Newtown. Greyfaced: £73, £67 Edlingham Newtown, £69 Kettleburn, £66 Brandon White House, £65 Primside. North Country Cheviot: £69, £63 South Charlton. Cheviot Mule: £67 South Charlton..Blackfaced: £41 41 Grants Bank, £36 Sunnyside.