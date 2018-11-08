Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

October 31

Harrison and Hetherington held their weekly primestock sale of sheep comprising of Prime Lambs, Ewes and Rams Lambs, quality pays SQQ 170p.

Leading Lamb prices per head: Texel: £92, £80 (two) East Newburn, £84 Black Heddon, £82, £80 (two) Wandon, £80 West Longridge. Beltex: £77 (two), £75 Chillingham Home Farm.

Leading Lamb prices per kilo: Texel: 219p, 195p, 174.1p East Newburn, 185.5p, 185p Black Heddon, 177.8p West Longridge, 174p Auchencrow Mains.

Beltex: 197.4p, 192.5p, 178.6p, 172p Chillingham Home Farm. Ewes: Lesser show forward, returns similar. Texel: £103 Mayfield, £101, £90, £83 Black Heddon, £85 Elwick, £81 East Newburn. Suffolk: £84, £81 Mayfield. Greyfaced: £65 Mayfield, £61, £60 West Longridge. North Country Cheviot: £57, £53 Biddlestone Home Farm. Blackfaced: £35 West Longridge.