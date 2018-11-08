Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

November 1

North East Livestock Sales sold 61 prime cattle and cows and 2385 sheep comprising 1501 lambs and 884 cast ewes.

Cattle: Fewer butcher’s types forward but trade similar.

BB hfrs 224p, 219p Nesbit, Lim hfrs 214p Hazon House, 212p Make Me Rich, Angus hfr 214p Blagdon Burn, 212p Stamford, Angus strs 212p, 211p, 210p Eslington Park.

Angus strs 1420 Eslington, Lim str 1373 East Coldside, BB str 1353 Brotherwick, Angus hfrs 1435 Stamford, Lim hfrs 1337 East Coldside, 1304 Make Me rich, BB hfr 1326 Nesbit. Char bulls 1510 Thrunton, 1354, 1309 Low Burradon.

Cows: Limousin 1048, 922 (132p, 117p) White House Folly, Short Horn 918, 881 (126p, 114p) West Bolton.

Lambs: Fewer quality, leaner and handy weights shown, dearer on the week. Heavy and fatter cheaper with more on offer. Overall 164p. SQQ 177p. Beltex 99 Preston Mains, 92.50, 85.50 Little Bavington, 91.50 Low Town, 91.50, 87, 86 Howick Scar, 88, 87 Herds House, 88 Watch Currock, Texel 90 Howick Scar, 88, 87, 85 East Coldside, 89, 85.50 Norwoods, 87.50 South Bellshill, 87, 85 Whittle, 86 Grange House, 86 Corneyside, 85.50 Intake, 85 Howick Estate, Suffolk x 85.50 Elilaw, 84 Thrunton Red House. Beltex 236p Preston Mains, 220p, 212p Herds House, 220p Little Bavington, 212p, 194p Norwoods, 208p, 207p Howick Scar, 203p, 200p Hemelspeth, 203p Low Town, 200p, 196p Forestburn Gate, 200p Watch Currock, Texels 195p Howick Scar, 194p South Bellshill, Intake, High Learchild, 193p Whittle. Ewes: Heavies in strong demand, all others a similar trade and hesitant.

Overall average £56. Suffolks 120, 100 South Rennington, 104, 92 South Bellshill, 103 Southfield, Warton, 99 Gallowmoor, The Hagg, 98 Corneyside, 96 Middle Ord, Texels 109, 107, 91, 90 Corneyside, 106 Butcher Hill, 100 South East, 99 Linbrig, 98 Newham Hall, 97 Southfield, Beltex 92, 90 Great Tosson, 90, 89, 88 Watch Currock, Char x 92 Houndalee, 89 Great Tosson, 88 Newton, Chev/Mule 90 Swinhoe, 89, 86 West Bolton, Cheviots 87, 83 Warton, H Bred 97 Warton, Mules 73 Swinhoe, 63 Low Hall, 61 West hall, BF 48 Alnham, 40 Birtley Shield, Texel ram 125, 100 Linbrig, 111 Corneyside, 105 White House Folly.

November 5

North East Livestock Sales sold 151 store cattle and 409 store lambs.

Cattle: All classes well sold to similar recent rates. Angus strs 1145, 1120 (two), 1110, 1070 Eglingham Village, 1045, 960 East Burton, Here strs 1055 Eglingham Village, Lim strs 990 Park Farm, 980 Widdrington, Char strs 1055 Sandylands, 970, 960 Burton, Short Horn strs 910 Burton, Sim strs 1000 Eglingham Village, Angus hfrs 1200, 1190, 1105, 1070 South Lyham, 855 Burton, 830 Middle Coldcotes, Here hfrs 990 South Lyham, Char hfrs 965 Sandylands, Lim hfrs 930 Norwoods, Short Horn hfrs 765, 745 Burton.

Parthanais hfr calves 830, 740 Hemelspeth, Limousin hfr calves 820 Norwoods, 560 Brewery.

Sheep: Beltex 69, 66, 63 Moralees, 66, 59 Blossom Plantation, 65.50, 58 Healeycote, 64, 63.50, 60 South Lodge, Abberfeld 53 Shirlawhope, Cheviot 49, 45 Hawdon Grange, Mule 43 Hawdon Grange.