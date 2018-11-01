Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

October 24

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly primestock sale of sheep comprising prime lambs, ewes and rams.

Lambs, similar trade on the week.

Leading prices per head: Texel £85 East Newburn, £84, £80 Doune Brae, £82 Wandon, £79 Bewick Folly, Black Heddon and West Longridge. Suffolk £80 Yetlington Lane.

Leading prices per kilo: Texel 182p Springhill, Seahouses, 181p, 173p Black Heddon, 175p Bewick Folly, 173p East Newburn, 171p Shipley Smallburn. Beltex 178p Yetlington Lane.

Ewes, good show forward.

Texel: £131, £123, £121, £101 Black Heddon, £91 Doune Brae, £85 Yetlington Lane, £81 Bellstruther. Suffolk: £89, £80 Springhill, Seahouses, £87 Barmoor Red House, £83 Wrangham, £81 Newstead. North Country Cheviot: £73 Biddlestone Home Farm, £61 Hartside. Mule: £75 Bellstruther, £67 Shotton, £65 Barmoor Red House and Doune Brae. Easycare: £55 Edlingham Demesne. Blackfaced: £41 West Longridge.