Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

October 18

North East Livestock Sales sold 52 prime cattle, including 19 cows and 2,342 sheep, comprising 1,988 lambs and 354 cast ewes.

Cattle: Lim hfrs 232p, 227p, 217p Herds House, 225p, 222p, 220p Nesbit, 224p, 222p Elyhaugh. Angus strs 216p, 210p Blagdon Burn. Angus strs 1516, 1487, 1407 Blagdon Burn. Lim strs 1333 Berwick Hill, 1330 South Bellshill. Lim hfrs 1335 Herds House, 1330, 1320 Nesbit, 1300 Burnhouse.

Cows: A plainer show of cows sold well.

Saler cow 1021 (145p) White House Folly. BB cow 952 Branton East Side, 921 Woodwell. South Devon cow 932 (135p) Warton. Sim cows 920, 906 Blagdon Burn. Aged bull 1172 Howick Seahouses.

Lambs: Export shaped lambs up to 45kg in strong demand, heavier fatter types hard to sell. Overall 164p. SQQ 177p.

The sale was topped at £100 by J Guiry, who had an excellent run of Beltex/Texel lambs averaging £89.

Beltex 100, 95.50, 93.50, 90, 88.50 Glanton Town, 88.50 Cramond Hill, 88 Matfen Estate, 87.50 Preston Mains, 87 Bygate, 86.50 South Bellshill, 86 Herds House, Low Espley. Texels 99 Little Bavington, 98 Grange House, 92.50 Intake, 87 Hepscott Manor, 86 Middleton Mill, Low Town. Beltex 227p, 213p, 201p, 200p Glanton, 213p, 211p, 205p, 201p Cramond Hill, 211p, 200p Herds House, 208p Preston Mains 208p Oakdene, 208p, 205p Matfen Estate, 202p Bygate. Texels 200p Middleton Mill, Little Bavington, 199p Low Espley, 196p Grange House.

Ewes: Another mixed show forward, with heavy ewes a decent trade, small fattier types again harder to cash. Overall average £57.

October 22

North East Livestock Sales Autumn Show and Sale of store cattle sold 338 cattle and 286 store lambs.

The show was kindly sponsored by Carrs Billington and ably judged by Alan and David Johnson, Tuthill.

The Champion was awarded to H Annett & Son, Widdrington, for a smart Limousin steer, realising £1280 to C Siswick, Longhorsley.

1 Continental Steer 1280 Widdrington; 2 1190 Widdrington. 1 Continental Heifer 1080; Widdrington, 2860 Glanton Town. 1 Angus Steer 1270 South Lyham; 2 1330 Tughall Grange. 1 Simmental Steer 1230 Tughall Grange; 2 1230 Tughall Grange.

An excellent show of strong summer grazed cattle was forward, with numerous large pens of mainly Angus steers selling to £1330.

Angus strs 1330, 1275, 1245, 1225, 1190 Tughall Grange, 1290, 1260, 1220. 1215, 1140 South Lyham, 1250, 1200, 1130 White House Folly, 1185, 1170, 1165, 1140 Eglingham Village, 1030, 995 Fowberry, 1000, 980 Moorhouse.

Lim str 1280, 1220, 1190, 1155 Widdrington, 1170, 1150, 1095 Eglingham Moor, 1100, 1090 Hazon House, 1040 West Hall. Simmental strs 1230, 1150, 1120 Tughall Grange, 1090, 1050, 1030 Low Hedgeley, 1090, 1045, 1010 Fowberry, 980 Eglingham Village. Hereford strs 1190, 1105, 1060 Tughall Grange, 940 Eglingham Village.

BB strs 1170 Eglingham Moor. Saler strs 1050, 995 White House Folly. Charolais strs 1360, 1245, 1185, 1150, 1145 Low Hedgeley. Limousin hfrs 1125, 990 Eglingham Moor, 1080, 975, 915, 900 West Hall, 1080, 880 Widdrington, 860, 800 Glanton Town. Short Horn hfr 895 Rayheugh. Angus hfrs 905, 845 Hazon House, 825 Rayheugh.