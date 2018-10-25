Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

October 17

Harrison and Hetherington held its weekly primestock sale of sheep, comprising prime lambs.

Lambs: Smart show forward, similar trade.

Leading prices per head: Texel £93, £80 Black Heddon, £80 (x two) Craig House, £80 Henlaw. Zwartble £90 Berryhill. Beltex £84 (x two), £82 Henlaw, £82, £80 Wellhouse.

Leading prices per kilo: Beltex 207p, 201p Henlaw, 201p Wellhouse, 187p, 182p Yetlington Lane, 181p, 180p Chillingham Home Farm. Texel 206p, 189p, 181p Black Heddon, 190p East Newburn, 184p, 183p Henlaw, 187p Yetlington Lane.

Ewes: Mixed show forward.

Texel £100, £93, £87 Black Heddon, £97 Primside, £83 Wellhouse, £81 Shipley Smallburn. Suffolk £89 Chillingham Home Farm, £87 Primside, £81 Berryhill. Bleu Du Maine £77 Chillingham Home Farm. Bluefaced Leicester £95, £85 Fawdon Farms. Mule £69 Primside, £65 West Longridge, £63 Fawdon Farms and Berryhill. North Country Cheviot £59 Fawdon Farms, £49 High Learchild.