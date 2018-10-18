Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

October 9

Harrison and Hetherington held its Annual Autumn Show and Sale of Suckled Calves with trade buoyant throughout. All vendors went home delighted with the day’s trading. It was a tremendous show of cattle and a credit to all vendors, even with the tough summer.

Topping the trading was a pen of fantastic A.A.x steers, raising £1250 from R J Bradbury, Black Heddon, and top price per kilo went to S Shell & Sons, Brandon, for a pen of superb Lim.x heifers at 266.4p per kilo. Special thanks to our sponsors Barclays Bank and The Farmers Guardian.

Average Steers £1010 (+£28) 217.65p per kilo (+4p). Average Heifers £887 (-£15) 210.41p per kilo (-4p).

Show Results.

Charolais Steers: 1 Fawdon Champion £1210, White House; 2 Brandon Reserve Champion £1100, Elwick; 3 Brandon £1040. Charolais Heifers: 1 Brandon £970; 2 Brandon £1050; 3 Fawdon £1010. Limousin Steers: 1 Brandon £1030; 2 Fawdon £1025; 3 Fawdon £980. Limousin Heifers: 1 Chillingham Home Farm, Champion, £1120, Longnewton; 2 Fawdon, Reserve Champion, £965, The Willows; 3 Chillingham Home Farm, £1020.

Leading prices per head steers: Aberdeen Angus £1250, £1200, £1190, £1180, £1175, £1160 Black Heddon, £1220, £1160, £1110, £1100 Titlington Mount. Limousin £1145, £1130, £1080 Chillingham Home Farm, £1095, £1090, £1065, £1060 Brockley Hall, £1030, £1010 Brandon, £1025, £990, £985 Fawdon Farms. British Blue £1150, £1015 Chillingham Home Farm. Charolais £1210, £1160, £1130 (x2), £1120 Fawdon Farms, £1155, £1120, £1100, £1080 Brandon, £1070, £1040 East Ditchburn.

Leading prices per head heifers: Aberdeen Angus £1080 South Ditchburn, £1065, £990 (2) Black Heddon, £1010 Berryhill. Limousin £1120, £1105, £1060, £1020, £1010 Chillingham Home Farm, £1075 Brandon, £990, £970, £965 Fawdon Farms, £930, £915, £910 Brockley Hall. British Blue £1000, £925 Chillingham Home Farm. Charolais £1060, £1050, £970, £960 Brandon, £1010, £1000, £980, £970 Fawdon.

Leading prices per kilo steers: Aberdeen Angus 219p, 212p, 210p East Ditchburn, 212p, 210p Titlington Mount, 207p, 206p Black Heddon. Limousin 242p, 238p, 228p, 225.5p, 225p, 221p, 220p Fawdon Farms, 228p, 224p, 223p Brockley Hall. British Blue 214p, 203p, 202p Chillingham Home Farm. Charolais 247.5p, 247p, 245p (x2), 243p, 239p, 237p, 236p (x3) Fawdon Farms, 241p, 233p, 230p East Ditchburn, 234p (x2), 233p, 232p Brandon.

Leading prices per kilo heifers: Aberdeen Angus 211p East Ditchburn, 208p Berryhill, 200p (x2) South Ditchburn. Limousin 266p, 226p Brandon, 257p, 245p, 232p (x2), 231p, 224p, 223p Fawdon Farms, 225.5p, 222p (x2), 219p Chillingham Home Farm.

British Blue: 213p, 203p Chillingham Home Farm. Charolais: 246p, 240p, 232p, 230p, 225p, 222p Fawdon Farms, 230p, 229p, 224p, 217p East Ditchburn.

October 10

At Wooler on Wednesday, October 10 Harrison and Hetherington held their weekly primestock sale of sheep comprising of Prime Lambs, Ewes and Rams with more lambs forward, quality and flesh paying

Leading Lamb prices per head: Texel: £87, £84 Yetlington Lane, £86, £80 (2) East Newburn, £84, £83.50, £80 Black Heddon, £81 Kettleburn, £80 Greystones. Beltex: £76 Chillingham Home Farm. Suffolk: £76 Auchencrow Mains

Leading Lamb prices per kilo: Texel: 200p East Newburn, 192p Black Heddon, 190p Yetlington Lane, 180.7p Kettleburn, 180.2p Greystones. Beltex: 194.9p, 185.7p, 179p Chillingham Home Farm. Suffolk: 173.5p Yetlington Lane

Ewes, lesser show, similar returns

Texel: £108 Edlingham Demesne, £93 Greystones, £91, £89 Yetlington Lane. Suffolk: £95, £73 Kettleburn. North Country Cheviot: £73, £69, £60 Linhope Farming (Hartside). Greyfaced: £67 The Villa, Bowsden, £65 Greystones. Blackfaced: £50 Linhope Farming (Hartside), £37 Edlingham Demesne

Rams: Texel: £105 Black Heddon.