Northumberland Livestock

Acklington

October 8

North East Livestock Sales sold 151 store cattle and 485 breeding and store sheep.

Cattle: More dairy bred, young cattle forward. All well sold.

BB strs 1030 Houndalee, 840, 700 Hauxley. Sim strs 945, 840 Houndalee. Parthanais strs 740 Hemelspeth. Angus strs 740, 705 (2) Hauxley. Fries strs 610 Hauxley. BB hfrs 900, 750, 710 Hauxley. Lim hfrs 860, 780 Houndalee. Parthanais hfrs 750 Hemelspeth. Sim x hfrs 600, 570 Charlton Mill. Angus hfrs 680, 570 Hauxley. BB strs 1215, 1150, 1060, 1015 Castle Farm, 740 Coldrife. Angus strs 1205 Intake, 1100 Fowberry, 750 Coldrife. Sim strs 1130, 1070 Fowberry. Lim strs 1015 Intake. Galloway strs 445 Puncherton.

BB hfrs 1060, 920 Brotherwick, 720 Coldrife. Lim hfrs 920 Intake.

Sheep: Breeders harder to cash, store lambs, all long keepers, sold readily.

Mule gimmers 120 Fawdon. Texel gimmers 102 Stonecroft. Texel x ewes 65 Healeycote.

Texel lambs 70, 68 Blossom Plantation, 66 Hawdon Grange. Cheviot x lambs 55.50 Castle Farm, 46 Addeycombe, 40.50, 40 Hawdon Grange. Mule lambs 42 Hawdon Grange.