Northumberland Livestock

Wooler

September 18

Wooler Fair sale comprising of 400 Breeding Sheep and 29 Store Cattle.

Gimmers: Mules: £142, £125 Fawdon Farms. Suffolk: £135 Branton Eastside, £120 (x two) Fawdon Farms, Molesden Cottage Farm.

Included in the sale was the flock dispersal of 300 Texel and Mule Ewes from Mrs CE Holmes, Molesden Cottage Farm, Molesden, Morpeth, a commercial flock sold in their working clothes.

Mule 4 crop - £69. Suffolk 4 crop - £80. Texel 4/5 crop - £78.Texel 3 crop - £84. Texel 2 crop - £84. Texel 1 crop - £90.

Cattle: A strong show forward. Simmental Steers: £1180, £1145, £1100 (x two), £1095, £1080 Newstead. Limousin Steers: £1150, £1090 Newstead. Charolais Steers: £1080, £1070, £1060 (x two) Newstead. Limousin Heifer: £990 Newstead. Charolais Heifers: £975, £970 Newstead.

September 19

Harrison and Hetherington held their weekly primestock sale of sheep comprising of Prime Lambs, Ewes and Rams with a small show forward, trade slightly sharper.

Leading Lamb prices per head: Texel: £85, £84, £82 Black Heddon, £85, £80 (x two) East Newburn, £80 Elwick.

Leading Lamb prices per kilo: Texel: 195p, 193p East Newburn, 190p, 189p Elwick, 186p Bellstruther, 185p, 182p Black Heddon.

Ewes, returns similar on the week. Suffolk: £99 Primside, £93 Bellstruther, £85 Lilburn Estates. Texel: £97 Bellstruther, £85 (x two) Black Heddon, £83, £81 Primside. Zwartble: £79 Bellstruther. Mule: £71 (x two) Primside. North Country Cheviot: £55 Bellstruther. Blackfaced: £61 East Newburn. Rams: Zwartble: £100 Bellstruther.